Rivers AA Guber Candidate Promises Job Creation, Good Governance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Rivers State, Dr. Dawari Ibietela George, has promised that his administration will ensure good governance, especially creation of jobs for the young ones in the future of the state if elected in the 2023 general election.

George, who said he is a bridge that will connect the people of Rivers State to their desired future, said the people should be allowed to proffer solutions to their development need.

The AA gubernatorial candidate spoke during the unveiling of his running mate, Tonnie Anoruewhom, and the opening of the campaign office of the party for the coming elections, held in Port Harcourt.

He said: “I have offered myself as ‘The Bridge’ that will connect the people to their desired future of peace and security, industrialization, skills and job creation, and good governance.

“But I am conscious that a bridge cannot stand without supporting pillars. It is for this reason that I commit to assembling the best possible team that understands the plight of the people and is passionate at ensuring that the masses live well.

“The people represent the ends and means of development, people are not the means to development, and people are the end of development.”

Describing his running mate as a man of impeccable integrity, George said his team would form a formidable team that would work with the citizens and residents of Rivers State to deliver the people’s vision.

He said “Today marks the beginning of selection process to form a formidable team that will work with the citizens and residents of Rivers State to deliver the people’s vision.

“It is with this consciousness that I instituted a very thorough process of clarifying the job description of the Office of the Deputy Governor as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, and identifying the candidate that possesses the job specification for this important job.

“Based on the outcome of a thorough screening process, it is now my utmost pleasure to publicly present the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) and my Running Mate in the 2023 Governorship Election in Rivers State.

“He is man of impeccable integrity, a seasoned professional and a worthy brother and partner, Barr. Tonnie Anonuewhom, who has committed to use his rich endowments to partner me to work with Rivers People to deliver on their vision.

“In choosing the right candidate therefore, consideration was given to the 3PCs, which are Personal Characteristics, Professional Competence and Political Consideration.”

He added that governance runs on sound ideas and the technical competence to deliver on promises saying that in considering Political Consideration: “The right choice for the office is one without a political baggage, as political choices are made with the intent of gaining political mileage towards winning elections, yet leaving room for inclusiveness.”.