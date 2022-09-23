Pro-Edevbie Group Gears Up for Guber Campaign in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



As official campaigns for the 2023 general election are about to begin, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State supportive of the governorship ambition of Olorogun David Edevbie, under the political support organisation, Delta Unity Group (DUG), has put in place serious campaign plans towards the realisation of Edevbie’s governorship dream.

More than 1,000 chieftains and members of the PDP and the DUG, who are drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state, on Wednesday converged on Uro in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state as the DUG inaugurated its operational organs ahead of the campaigns.

Former Chairman of Delta State Association of Chairmen of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, hosted the event including the swearing in of members of the group’s Board of Trustees (BOT), National Executive Council (NEC) and local government coordinators of the DUG.

The group said that while they were strong members of the PDP they also believed in the competence and capacity of Olorogun David Edevbie to lead the state to greater prosperity.

However, they admitted that the inauguration of the organs of DUG was in anticipation of Edevbie’s victory at the Supreme Court as the state PDP candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, assured members that in filing a 23 grounds of appeal at the Supreme Court, Edevbie’s lawyers had studied the judgement of the Court of Appeal and were positive that the Supreme Court will deliver substantial justice in the matter.

Ebie urged the people to remain positive and stand firm on the Edevbie mandate, noting that the truth shall always prevail over moments of anxiety.

The former SSG said: “In the case of Bayelsa PDP, they won at the High Court, lost at the Appeal Court and won at the Supreme Court. It was the same in the recent Ebonyi case where Odii won at the High Court, lost at the Appeal and also won at the Supreme Court. David Edevbie’s case is on the same trajectory.”

The National Executive Council is chaired by former speaker on f the state house coffee assembly, Rt. Honourable Peter Onwusanya with Comrade Michael Akpobire as Secretary.

Other members include Hon Evance Ivwurie, Deputy Chairman; Hon Daniel Reyeineju, Vice-Chairman, Delta South;

immediate past Delta speaker, Hon Monday Igbuya, Vice-Chairman, Delta Central; and, ex-speaker Hon Olisa Imegwu, as Vice-Chairman, Delta North senatorial district.

Others are Hon Stanley Odali, National Assistant Secretary; Hon Fred Ofume, Treasurer; Mr. Robinson Ariyo, Legal Adviser; Mr Sunny Areh, Publicity Secretary;

Hon Godwin Ejinyere, Organising Secretary; Olorogun Esere Ejifoma, Auditor; Comrade Isaiah Ingo, Youth leader Comrade Isaiah Ingo; and Chief Florence Ayomanot, Woman Leader.

Immediate past state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Pat Muoboghare, heads the BoT, while other members include :Chief Morrison Olori, Dr Isaac Akpoveta, Hon Monday Igbuya, Chief Giwa Amu Theodora, Chief Clem Ofuani, Arch Joe Iroro, Hon Tams Brisibe, Hon Mercy Almona Ise, Pastor Champion Kpateghe and Mr John Greatman Chukwuka.