Obaseki Meets Turkish Ambassador, Seeks Investment in Health, Agric, Others

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is in talks with the Turkish Government to explore areas of investment so as to sustain the gains recorded by the government in agriculture, healthcare and education, among other sectors of the state’s economy.

The governor received the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

Obaseki said the state has initiated bilateral trade talks with the Turkish Ambassador to agree on areas of collaboration that will bolster the government’s efforts at growing the economy, in line with the vision of achieving a progressive and prosperous Edo.

Also at the parley were the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akori and her Industry, Trade, and Cooperatives counterpart, Afishetu Braimoh, as well as the Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, Sarah Esangbedo Ajose, among others.

Speaking, Obaseki said: “We are optimistic about our bilateral relationship with Turkiye and we know Turkiye has invested in various areas in Nigeria, especially in the healthcare sector and would like to collaborate with them in that area.

“We know of the hospitals they run and where some of those hospitals are and the opportunities to collaborate with them in the area of healthcare.

“We also realise that there are lots of Turkish imports to Nigeria today. A lot of our people go to Turkiye to import furniture and other things we can make here but with our Industrial Park, we hope it will be attractive to Turkish businessmen to come and locate their industries and manufacturing businesses here in Edo.

He added: “We have electricity, raw materials and potential for the skilled labour to add value to what you are importing. We have looked at the areas of cooperation, particularly in terms of human capacity development. Turkiye has done so well in various areas of hospitality. They have built huge industries in hospitality and people go for holidays and spend money. There is a lot to learn from them as that is the way we want to go.”

On his part, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Bayraktar said: “The possible areas of investment include healthcare, vocational training, agriculture, eco-tourism and furnishing. We are looking at these areas and others for possible investment in the state.”