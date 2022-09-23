FAAN: Abuja Airport to Get Full Automation in 10 Years





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Wednesday hinted that plans are underway to get the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja fully automated to improve efficiency, eliminate corruption and improve passengers’ experiences.

FAAN, made the disclosure while unveiling the 40th year anniversary signage of the airport in Abuja.

The NAIA, which clocked 40 years, was commissioned on September 29, 1982.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines shortly after signage unveiling, the Regional General Manager, North Central and the Airport Manager, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammad, hinted that before the airport marks its 50th anniversary, all facilities and facilitations at the airport should be fully automated.

Mohammad said that the automation of the airport is to improve efficiency, eliminate corruption and improve passengers’ experiences, adding that the airport, which began with just a terminal, now became a flagship with four terminals, professing volumes of passengers.

According to him, “it’s worthy of being celebrated. But in 40 years, you will see that from one single terminal or one module at the airport, we have about four models now that are currently operational with domestic, regional and international flights.

“We began with operating from here and from a few numbers of airlines to almost about 35 airlines doing both domestic and international flights, operating in and out of the airport. This is inclusive of private operators.”

Mohammed further said: “Currently, we are automating our car parks. From the 29th of September, we’ll have a park and pay system.

“It is an automated car parking system whereby you drive in; you just pick up your ticket yourself, find the right location for parking, you park and when you’re leaving, you go to paying boots and pay.”

Speaking on touting at the airport, Mohammed said: “Well, touting like you may have known or you might have seen recently, the level of touting in this airport has been reduced drastically. I will say if we were raking it at maybe 100. Probably it’s about 25. Now, because all the areas through which people do tout have been abolished one way or another, and we are continuing to eliminate those aspects one after another.

“And as for passenger delays by airlines, with regards to the delays, we have been speaking with the airliners, we have been making them understand whenever they have challenges they should let their passengers know on time and like you know the airlines have total control over their own operations even though it does affect us whenever they have those delays.”