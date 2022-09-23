Ayu, Anyanwu May Hamper PDP Chances, CUPP Tells PDP 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on the National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to as a matter of urgency reverse its decision on the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

CUPP urged the main opposition party’s NEC members to sack Ayu and the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, so that the party can be unified ahead of 2023 general elections.

CUPP accused the duo of carrying out internal divisive activities which have been polarizing the party.

The opposition parties said keeping Ayu and Anyanwu in office may mar the chances of the party winning 2023 general election.

“I call on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to press it on chieftains of the party and Ayu on the need to save the party from further polarisation and loss of our base in the South. This can be achieved by ensuring that PDP National Chairman, Senator Ayu quits the party now alongside the National Secretary, Anyanwu.

“Anyanwu is working hard for the Imo State Governor, Uzodinma, on a mission to destroy Imo PDP. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar must be careful of sharing information with Ayu and Anyanwu as both still maintain strong tiers and contacts with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu,” CUPP said