Afriland Properties Shareholders Endorse N0.10 Dividend Payout

Kayode Tokede

The shareholders of Afriland Properties Plc have approved N0.10 dividend payout by the management of the company, translating to N137.39million return on investment for 2021 financial year. The company had paid N0.50 kobo per share dividend in 2020 financial year.

At the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company in Lagos yesterday, the shareholders commended the company’s growth in revenue and profit before tax, urging the management to work with the federal government in bridging the housing deficit in the country..

The President of the pragmatic Shareholders Association, Mrs. Bisi Bakare, expressed satisfaction with the company’s strong operational performance in 2021 financial year despite macroeconomy challenges, adding that the expansion drive would enhance profitability and robust dividend to shareholders.

Reviewing its 2021 financials, the Chairman of the company, Emmanuel Nnorom, at the meeting said, “In spite of the challenging business environment, the company recorded strong operating performance in revenue and profit. Revenue grew by eight per cent to N1.99billion as opposed to N1.85billion recorded in 2020 financial year.

“The profit before tax performance of N1.60billion showed a 58 per cent increase in the year as against N1.01 billion recorded in the prior year. The total assets of the company for the year ended December 31, 2021 was N17.30billion as against N27.10billion recorded in 2020.”

He disclosed that in 2021, the company commenced and completed 22 clients projects while 31 are at various stages of completion across different locations in the country.’

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Afriland Properties, Uzoamaka Oshogwe stated that the company’s 2021 performance has been nothing but exhilarating and commendable amidst the challenges posed by the uneven recovery in the various sectors across the globe.

She noted that, “During the year under review, we commenced and completed the construction of some clients’ business projects located nationwide, while proprietary projects commenced in the year are at various stages of completion.”

According to her, the company is positioned to take advantage of Government’s policy direction and optimize future rental income from proprietary properties and continue with the aggressive development of residential and commercial purposes with a view to maximizing shareholders’ wealth.

She stated further that Afriland properties would continue to explore the possibility of partnering with any reputable organizations with a view to optimizing property portfolio and thus delivering superior value to shareholders.

Oshogwe reiterates on the management’s resolve to achieve the company’s set vision of becoming Africa’s leading Real Estate Company that creates long-term value for shareholders.