Survey Reveals Glo as  ‘Most Popular Brand in Nigeria’ in 2022

Globacom, which recently marked its 19 years of quality services delivery in Nigeria has been named the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year 2022. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen as part of the public presentation of the 2022 brand evaluation by ‘TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA’.

Disclosing this in a statement, CEO of the brand rating firm, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede, said, “this is the second time that Globacom, a proudly Nigerian brand will be achieving the status of the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year.”

Describing what this is all about, he said, “Brand popularity, the extent to which a brand enjoys facial recognition and retention in the minds of the people is also the degree of its wide acceptability and purchase by the general public. This is largely driven by the level of awareness, the extent to which customers are able to recall or recognize a brand under different conditions.”

He went further to say that, “A popular brand does not emerge overnight. It is a result of many characteristics it exhibits over a period of time. Put another way, brands that are popular have some common threads which run through them and they have consistently communicated their values and promises which give them that status.”

He listed out some of the traits of popular brands as “Originality, Sincerity, Boldness and taking giant strides, Consistency, Visibility and Humane among others.”

The Most Popular brand is an outcome of a top of the mind (TOM) survey where respondents mentioned 10 brands that come to their mind or could easily recall. This year’s again was conducted among CMOs and Head of Corporate Communication of major companies across the land. However, respondents were not allowed to mention their own brands to avoid prejudice.

It should be noted that respondents are people with good knowledge of the subject of brand because they are mostly custodians and promoters of their company’s brand. More so, their individual opinions, particularly since prejudice was not allowed to creep in, indicated the opinion of a multitude of people.

These are people that understand the market and are well-grounded in consumers’ choice patterns. Their individual choice represents the opinion of many people in one.

In eulogising the Most Popular brands, Taiwo said “The emergence of the 50 Most Popular Brands was done by putting the best 50 brands in the pigeon holes according to public perception of them. The most preferred among them is the PRIMUS INTERPARES, that is, first among equals. The Most popular brands are those whose height cannot be hidden under a bushel by reason of their impeccable corporate performance in the business environment, the past calendar year.“