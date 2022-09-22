Protesting Niger Pensioners Block Govt House Gate

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Scores of pensioners yesterday continued their protests against the nonpayment of their pensions and gratuities by the Niger State Government.

The pensioners blocked the main gate to the Government House and chanted war songs during the protest.

They also carried placards with various inscriptions and vowed to remain at the entrance to the Government House until their demands are met.

The Chairman of the Pensioners, Mr. Ibrahim Mahmud, said that they decided to storm the Government House for the second time in less than a month because of the nonchalant attitude of the state government to their plight.

Mahmud said that despite assurances from the state government that their entitlements would be paid, nothing meaningful has come their ways.

He said: “Our members have continued to die from very avoidable sicknesses and diseases because we had the misfortune of serving Niger State Government.

“At a time we are supposed to enjoy the reward of our labour, we are being punished.”

“We have become people without any hope, homeless, some of our children have been sent home because we can’t afford to pay their school fees.”

The State Deputy Governor, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, addressed the protesters on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, and assured them that their grievances are receiving the desired attention.

Ketso observed that the state government is aware of their plight and “is doing all within its power to put smiles on their faces.

“The last time you were here, I was unavailable, but the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed Mantene, received you and briefed the government accordingly.

“Only yesterday, the state government had a very frank but fruitful discussion with the organised labour in the state to chart a way forward

“I can assure you that government and labour are discussing on the best possible way to resolve the impasse.”

He said that a meeting between the representatives of the pensioners and the state government would hold today.