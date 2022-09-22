Obaseki Reduces MDAs Via Restructuring,  Rationalisation

In order to cut waste and eliminate duplication of functions, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the restructuring of the state’s civil and public service.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Andrew Emwanta, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting chaired by Obaseki, at the Government House, Benin City.

The Commissioner said with the new development, ministries in the state had now been cut down from 22 to 18, while Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had been reduced from 105 to 72.

“At today’s EXCO meeting, the Council received a memo from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, which was presented by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., for the restructuring and rationalisation of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo and was graciously approved by the Council.

“The details of this memo include the reduction of ministries from 22 to 18 and the reduction of MDAs from 105 to 72. The idea behind this is to reduce wastages and avoid duplication of functions especially when we have an economic situation that requires prudence on the part of the government.

“So, if at the federal level, there is this talk of reducing its bureaucracy and MDAs, Edo State is now blazing a trail in walking the talk. Towards this end, a new office has been created, the office of Special Duties to be headed by a commissioner.”

Also, yesterday, Obaseki said the state government would partner indigenous horticulturists in the state on the state’s greening project, in line with the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.

He disclosed this during a dialogue with members of the state chapter of Nigeria Institute of Landscape Horticulturists, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

The horticulturists were led on the visit by the Edo State Chairman, Uwadiamen Iyamuosa and Secretary, Akintoye Temitope.