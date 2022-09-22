Lawmakers Urge IG to Investigate Murder of Kano Lady by Chinese Man





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, to direct a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of a young lady, Ummulkulthum Buhari, who was allegedly killed by her Chinese boyfriend, Mr. Geng Quanrong, in her parents’ house in Kano State.

Following outrage by Nigerians at the weekend calling for the Chinese man prosecution, the Chinese Business Community in Nigeria (CBCAN) last Monday while condemning the murder, backed the call.

The lawmakers ordered the suspension of the activities of the company the Chinese man works, pending the determination of the legal status of the accused.

They mandated its Committee on Interior to visit and commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased and the people and Government of Kano State over the death of their daughter, saying the death would not only hurt her family but was also a huge blow to the good people of the state and Nigeria at large.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Rurum noted that the deceased was allegedly killed by Quanrong at about 9:30 p.m. with a premeditated intention to commit the provocative act.

He said it took the Chinese man more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by him.

The legislator expressed concerns that five days after the murder, the Nigerian Police are yet to come out with a preliminary report on their investigation.

Rurum said: “Notes the gruesome murder of a young lady, Ummulkulthum Buhari, on Friday September 16, 2022, while in her House at Janbulo, Dorayi Babba in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State. Also, the deceased was a Corps Member serving in Sokoto State.

“Cognizant of the fact that the constitutional duty of the government as contained in Section 14, sub 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of the government, it should be taken more

seriously as the family members of the deceased and citizens of Kano State and Nigerians at large are calling for justice.”

Adopting the motion, the House observed a minute silence for the deceased.