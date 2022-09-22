Energy Stakeholders Harp on Collaboration to Meet Nigeria’s Growing Energy Needs

Key stakeholders in the energy industry have pledged commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s Energy Sector at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference emphasising efficient collaboration among key stakeholders. The key stakeholders including local and international players in the industry at the exhibition and conference held recently, pledged to collaborate effectively across the value chain to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

Speaking at the conference, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, FNSE, Honourable Minister of Power, Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria, represented by Mr. Temitope Fashedemi, FNIM, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, said, “We understand Nigeria’s economic development aspiration demands a higher energy capacity than what we have available presently. Our current unmet energy needs are huge, and they are bound to increase due to urbanization and population expansion. This makes it clear that access to energy is critical in advancing our country’s development agenda. Consequently, an enabling policy and investments in modern energy technologies is required.

“I believe that collaboration is critical to achieving our energy goals. The much-needed finance required for provision of energy access resides with the private sector. And the task of liberating finance through the right policies, incentives, and establishment of the investment friendly environment is what the government is committed to achieving. As such, collaborations with the private sector and our development partners are essential in accelerating our efforts towards sustainable energy supply,” he concluded.

While commenting on the event, the Honourable Minister said, I want to commend the organizers who have conceived this idea from inception being a veritable platform that brings together all stakeholders in the Energy sector. Except for a two-year interregnum occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic, this event has been held every year and has been made bigger and better on each occasion. Energy is conceptually one of the most important infrastructure requirements for human existence, because it is one of the most important components of economic development. This unique event provides us with not just the opportunities to engage with public and private sector players, but also allow us to share knowledge with international energy experts and investors with a view to developing new solutions.”

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director, Nigeria Energy, said “On behalf of the Nigeria Energy team and Informa Markets, we are pleased to welcome all stakeholders to the 9th edition of Nigeria Energy, formerly known as Power Nigeria. Over the next three days, we have the opportunity to network with top level providers and key stakeholders in the industry to discuss what reliable power solutions can be implemented to meet Nigeria’s growing demand and how we can work together to pave way for the decentralisation of the power sector. Alongside the exhibition, we have a three-day high level knowledge packed conference which will feature the most powerful panel discussions across building power capacity, financing power projects, increasing efficiency through new technologies and exploring renewable energy mix with special focus on green hydrogen.”

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference is supported by leading global players in the power and infrastructure industry including SkipperSeil Limited, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, Simba Industries, Tetracore Group, Mojec International, Tranos, Powerpro, Himel and Mikano International, Eaton, Lucy Electric, Greenville LNG, and Jubaili Bros. These key industry players will showcase the latest and commercially sustainable power solutions at Nigeria Energy, alongside a further in-depth look into finding real-world solutions for Nigeria’s power sector challenges at the conference.