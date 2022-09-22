Court Remands Chinese National Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Lover in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Magistrate Court 30, sitting at Zangeru road in Kano State yesterday remanded Frank Geng Quanrong, a 47-year-old Chinese national accused of killing his ex-lover, Ummukulthum Buhari in the state.

Quanrong reportedly followed late Ummukulthum to her family house in Kano, forced himself into her room and stabbed her to death on a Friday evening.

He was arraigned by the Kano State Police Command.

In his ruling, the judge, Hanif Sanusi Yusuf, said the offence contravened Section 221 of the penal code law.

The judge adjourned the case to October 13.

Spokesman of the police in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa explained that the suspect committed the crime after scaling the fence of the deceased residence to gain access and stabbed her severally until she died.

Geng alleged that he was deceived by Ummu who was his girlfriend and promised to marry him, but betrayed him even after he had spent so much money on her.

The suspect further stated that he was angered by her deception and decided to attack and kill the deceased at her residence.