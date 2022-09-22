  • Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

Court Remands Chinese National Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Lover in Kano

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Magistrate Court 30, sitting at Zangeru road in Kano State yesterday remanded Frank Geng Quanrong, a 47-year-old Chinese national accused of killing his ex-lover, Ummukulthum Buhari in the state.

 Quanrong reportedly followed late Ummukulthum to her family house in Kano, forced himself into her room and stabbed her to death on a Friday evening.

He was arraigned by the Kano State Police Command.

In his ruling, the judge, Hanif Sanusi Yusuf, said the offence contravened Section 221 of the penal code law.

 The judge adjourned the case to October 13.

 Spokesman of the police in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa explained that the suspect committed the crime after scaling the fence of the deceased residence to gain access and stabbed her severally until she died.

Geng alleged that he was deceived by Ummu who was his girlfriend and promised to marry him, but betrayed him even after he had spent so much money on her.

 The suspect further stated that he was angered by her deception and decided to attack and kill the deceased at her residence.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.