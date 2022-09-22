APC Women Leader Gives Succuor to North East IDPs, Traders  

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

In continuation of her nationwide mobilisation and empowerment tour, the National Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Dr. Betta Edu, visited some settlements in Northeast Nigeria to empower indigent families affected by insurgency in the region.

She said the gesture followed the devastating effects by insurgency in the North East region, hence there was need for “continuous support for internally displaced persons as well as petty traders with little start-ups that will fast track the process of recovery for them and their families who were trying to get back on their feet”.

The APC National Women Leader who commended the humanitarian work done by the APC led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, called on Nigerians to support Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to keep APC in power next year.

She said, “they will not only address the issue of security and the economy, they will also provide several social security welfare packages to jumpstart families and elevate our nation from a third world to a first world country. “

Edu further assured Nigerian women that with Tinubu as the country’s president, the 35% affirmative action they seek will be granted expressly.