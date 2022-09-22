  • Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

All Set for South-south Kickboxing Championships 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

All is now set for the 2022 South-south Kickboxing Championship holding from September 27 to October 2, 2022 at the Renew Empire Entertainment Sports and Tourism Centre, Port Harcourt, River State.

Tagged “Battle of Mangrove Season 5”, the championship is in collaboration with the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria and is being sponsored by Engr. Gospel Obolo, the South-south representative on the executive board of the  KBFN and former Vice President of the federation.

The Championship is expected to attract Kickboxers from across the country based on available statistics according to Mr. Olalekan Faseesin, the Secretary General of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria.

Faseesin further hinted that the federation will use the opportunity provided to honour the sponsor,  Engr. Gospel Obolo with a distinguished award for consistently sponsoring the Championship over the years.

A position which was affirmed by the President of the Federation,  Mr. Okon Wilson Godwin who was recently elected as an Executive board member of the African Kickboxing Confederation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Faseesin has advised intending fighters to arrive port Harcourt on September 27 ahead of the September 28  weigh-in to avoid disqualification as late entry will not be tolerated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.