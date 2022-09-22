All Set for South-south Kickboxing Championships 

All is now set for the 2022 South-south Kickboxing Championship holding from September 27 to October 2, 2022 at the Renew Empire Entertainment Sports and Tourism Centre, Port Harcourt, River State.

Tagged “Battle of Mangrove Season 5”, the championship is in collaboration with the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria and is being sponsored by Engr. Gospel Obolo, the South-south representative on the executive board of the KBFN and former Vice President of the federation.

The Championship is expected to attract Kickboxers from across the country based on available statistics according to Mr. Olalekan Faseesin, the Secretary General of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria.

Faseesin further hinted that the federation will use the opportunity provided to honour the sponsor, Engr. Gospel Obolo with a distinguished award for consistently sponsoring the Championship over the years.

A position which was affirmed by the President of the Federation, Mr. Okon Wilson Godwin who was recently elected as an Executive board member of the African Kickboxing Confederation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Faseesin has advised intending fighters to arrive port Harcourt on September 27 ahead of the September 28 weigh-in to avoid disqualification as late entry will not be tolerated.