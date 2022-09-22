African Women Graduate from Binance’s First Blockchain Bootcamp 

Emma Okonji

In honour of International Literacy Day, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, is celebrating the graduation of the first cohort of the Blockchain for Women Bootcamp, which hwld recently.

This year’s theme, ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’, aligns with the blockchain giant’s continued efforts to make crypto learning inclusive for all through both online and offline platforms.

In March 2022, the company kicked-off the 8-week bootcamp in collaboration with Utiva, an edtech company helping young people attain digital skills, with a goal to equip women in Africa with blockchain education, tools and skills. About 3000 applications for the bootcamp flooded in within a week, reflecting the number of eager learners. Among the applicants, 300 of them were selected to participate in the bootcamp.

As part of the course, students understand the basics of blockchain technology, how crypto trading works and how the blockchain is applied in real-world contexts. The hybrid-model lectures were concluded with a demo day where participants built and showcased real-world projects based on their bootcamp learnings. The members of the winning team were awarded cash prizes and all successful participants received certificates.