3R Limited Bags Telecoms Revenue Assurance Award at TIA 2022

Emma Okonji

Instinctwave, the organisers of Tech Innovation Awards (TIA), has recognised 3R Nigeria Limited with the Pioneer Telecoms Revenue Assurance Solution Company in Nigeria.

At the event, which held recently in Lagos, 3R shared the stage with other leading players in the Nigerian ICT and telecoms space such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), IHS Nigeria, Africa Data Centre, Huawei Technologies, Open Access Data Centre, among others.

Speaking on the rationale for recognising 3R Nigeria Limited, InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akin Naphtal, described the company as a pioneer that bridges revenue reconciliation gap in the country’s telecoms sector.

He said: “As a leading provider of analytics solutions for Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management in the global telecommunication industry, the company provides direct visibility on all connected enterprise assets to bridge a critical gap in the telecoms sector. The recognition is well deserved and resonates with TIA’s mandates of rewarding innovation, creativity and excellence in the ICT and telecoms space.”