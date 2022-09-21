  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Zamfara: Lukman Wants INEC to Delist PDP’s Guber Candidate

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

National Vice Chairman, North-west of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman, has called on INEC to immediately delete the PDP candidate for the March 11, 2023 Zamfara State governorship election.

Justice Aminu  Aliyu of Federal High Court, Gusau, had Friday ruled that the PDP governorship primary election in Zamfara State conducted on 25th May, 2022 was conducted in flagrant violation of Section 50(2) (b) & (3) of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

The APC chieftain, in a statement, yesterday, said with the judgement,  PDP had no candidate for the March 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.

“INEC should therefore immediately delete the PDP and its claimed candidate for Zamfara State March 11, 2023 Governorship Election from the list of candidates,” adding that the order of the Federal High was  that the PDP should conduct a valid primary election under the supervision of INEC for enlistment as PDP’s candidate for 2023 General Election.

“PDP and any considered candidate for the party for 2023 governorship election should only be enlisted if provisions of the PDP 2017 Constitution as amended and provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 are met as directed by Honourable Justice Aminu B. Aliyu.”

Lukman alleged that by its conduct, PDP was only working to win the 2023 elections through rigging, noting that PDP, which as a party, managed its internal contests in breach of its own rules could only win elections by unfair and illegal means.

