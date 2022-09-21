Oyo Road Transport  Workers Union Warned against Fomenting Trouble

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The Chairman, Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi (aka Auxiliary), yesterday called on the state Police Command and other security operatives to apprehend and penalise members of the proscribed National Union National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) allegedly planning to cause trouble at motor parks and disrupt the peace in the state.

Lamidi in a statement titled: ‘Planned Resumption to Motor Parks by the Banned NURTW’, signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Hon. Jelili Emiola, alleged that members of the proscribed NURTW are making plans to resume operations and return to parks and garages in the state, stating that the union recently conducted an election leading to the emergence of new executives.

According to him, the PMS was legitimately constituted by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, after the proscription of the NURTW, and remains the only body saddled with the responsibility of running the management of the park system till date.

While charging NURTW members that are willing to collaborate and work peacefully with the PMS to follow the proper channel by reaching out to the state government, he noted that they should be ready to work under the leadership of the PMS as the state government will not tolerate a parallel union in managing the transportation sector.

Lamidi maintained that the operation of a factional union in the running of parks and garages remains prohibited in the state.

He said: “The PMS is a body of responsible and law-abiding individuals committed to maintaining peace and a breach of peace would hinder its operations. We hereby call on the police and other security operatives in Oyo State not to hesitate in apprehending and penalising members of the proscribed union planning to foment trouble at motor parks and disrupt the peace enjoyed by all in the state.”