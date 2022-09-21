  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Mother Abandons a Month-old Baby in Vehicle in Anambra

Nigeria | 23 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A yet-to-be identified woman has allegedly abandoned her one-month old baby boy on a bus in Anambra State.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) disclosed this yesterday, saying the baby was abandoned since September 6, and that the baby is still in their custody.

Sharing the picture of the baby with journalists, the Corps called on the public to assist in locating the mother of the child.

The Anambra State Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Edwin Okadigbo, in a statement said: “We request the assistance of the public in locating the relatives, parents or mother of a baby boy estimated to be about a month old who was recovered by a staff of the Corps after being abandoned seemingly by his mother on a bus.

 “The baby was handed over to a member of the Corps on September 6, 2022, at about 0900hrs after the mother, who she boarded same bus with, alighted at a bus stop in a bid to ease herself along Zik Avenue by Amawbia Correctional Service in Awka.

“Anyone who knows any woman or parent who recently gave birth but is suddenly without the child, or knows relatives of the infant, is urged to contact Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Corps.”

Okadigbo said after the mother abandoned the baby, the bus waited for about three hours and searched for the mother, but discovered that the act was deliberate.

“The infant, after necessary medical attention, has been kept at a place of safety, while tracing of his unknown parents and relatives continues.  The case of abandoned child has been opened and currently under investigation,” he said.

