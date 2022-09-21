Morning Fresh Celebrates 30 Years in Nigeria with N30m Promo



Morning Fresh, a member of the PZ family, has kicked off a national consumer promo tagged, the N30 million Gang promo as part of a series of activities to commemorate 30 years of blazing the trail in the dishwashing liquid category in Nigeria. This was revealed at the press conference, which was held on Friday, September 16th at PZ headquarters, Ilupeju.



The promo which will run from now till Wednesday, December 14th with Live Draws beginning Friday, September 23rd is targeted at rewarding loyal consumers with amazing prizes such as; kitchen makeovers, refrigerators, generators, microwaves, washing machines and to top it all, 30 millionaires will emerge at the end of the promo.



According to Regional Head of Marketing, Africa PZ Cussons, Daniel Gyefour, the 30 Million Naira Gang Promo is aligned with Morning Fresh new brand positioning of caring for those who care by softening the tough job of cleaning, and offering value adds to its loyal consumers.



“The Brand is one that cares for our “Everyday Sheroes” the well-centred woman who makes strong contributions to society through nurturing happy families. The brand exists to serve the hygiene conscious woman, who prides in keeping her kitchen clean, and ultimately taking good care of her family. Morning Fresh brand is definitely the best companion for caregivers in softening tough jobs and caring for those who care, bringing the home and family together with love,” Gyefour said.