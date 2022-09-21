CO2CRC Welcomes Sahara Group as Latest Member of CO2CRC

Africa’s largest private power business, Sahara Group, has become a member of leading global carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) research organisation, CO2CRC.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said the leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate joined the Australia-based CO2CRC to drive its commitment to reducing its emissions footprint and building a more sustainable business model.

It stated that the company’s emissions reduction aspirations will be led by the Sahara Upstream and Sahara Power divisions in Nigeria, with subsequent replication across other divisions and locations.

The statement quoted CO2CRC Chief Executive, Dr Matthias Raab, as saying that Sahara Group’s membership was a significant development.

“Nigeria is the largest country in Africa with a population of more than 205 million people and it is facing significant challenges in producing energy for its people while striving to reduce emissions.

“Nigeria is a significant oil and gas producer, but also a country where millions of citizens lack access to reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. As it moves towards widespread electrification, Nigeria is a perfect candidate for CCUS on an industrial scale to balance its need for a modern power network that can provide reliable and affordable energy for a country with a population eight times the size of Australia.

“Through our partnership, we will work closely with Sahara Group to understand their aspirations and to ensure our research can facilitate their aim to be an energy provider committed to lowering their emissions. CO2CRC welcomes Sahara Group as a member of CO2CRC and looks forward to supporting their energy transition to a lower emissions future,” Raab said.

It also quoted the Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, as saying that membership reinforces Sahara’s leading role in driving innovation for the transformation of the energy industry in Africa.

“Our commitment to the sustainability of the planet, business and ultimately society is the driving force for continuous innovation and improvement through the evolution of thought patterns and our business processes,” she said.

The Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream company), Henry Menkiti, said Sahara was delighted to join CO2CRC, noting that membership will play a major role in steering Nigeria’s energy industry towards emissions reduction and resource efficiency.

“These are key areas in Sahara’s Environmental Sustainability focus, and a first of its kind on the continent,” Menkiti said.