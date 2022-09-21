Chess: Gulder, Maltina Lift Africa Individual Chess Championships 

Flagship Nigerian Breweries brands, Gulder and Maltina, have jointly added an enormous boost to the ongoing Africa Individual Chess Championships (male and female) in Lagos.

The Africa Individual Chess Championships, which started last weekend in Lagos and will run to Wednesday, September 28, is one of the top events on the African chess calendar.

The Championship, which is being hosted by the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), has over 10 countries in attendance.

Apart from Nigeria, the other participating countries include Cameroon, Togo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar, among others.

Though with a strong presence in top sports like football and athletics, Nigerian Breweries in the past years have established a culture of supporting the ‘lesser sports’ which they have demonstrated yet again with the double support from Gulder and Maltina for the Africa Individual Chess Championships.

Senior Brand Manager for Gulder, Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede reckoned that the game of chess is for ultimate minds, hence it was a plausible move for the ultimate beer to be involved.

He said: “We don’t even regard chess as a lesser sport; it is for the ultimate minds that is why the ultimate beer is giving its full support as Lagos welcomes the best chess players from across the continent.”

On her part, the Senior Brand Manager Maltina, Onyebuchi Allanah described chess as a game which needs nourished minds and brains to excel, which Maltina guarantees for both the old and the young.

“If there is one game that tasks the brain, really it is chess and Maltina with its different flavours, guarantee nourishment. We are glad to be part of this and we sincerely wish all the visiting players from across Africa the very best.”

As already announced, apart from cash prizes, the winner of this championship will earn the prestigious Grandmaster title, while other top performers could also earn International Master (IM), Fide Master (FM), and Candidate Master (CM), titles.

It is also worth noting that Mr. Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of FIDE (World Chess Federation) will be in Nigeria for the very first time in his capacity as head of the sport globally.