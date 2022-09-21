BIC Partners Yemi Alade​ to Drive Learning

Funmi Ogundare

​ BIC, an organisation which manufactures​ stationery, lighters, and shavers, has announced its partnership with Nigerian Afropop star, songwriter, actress, and education advocate Yemi Alade, to improve learning for students.



The partnership, facilitated by Trace Studios, kicked-off during the back-to-school season in West Africa with the debut of the third installment in BIC’s original video series, ‘Get A Pen You Can Rely On’, which highlights the importance of having high-quality and reliable writing products both inside and outside the classroom. The partnership includes additional education-based initiatives that will unfold throughout the season, in furtherance of​ BIC’s commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025. With BIC, Alade will tap into her extensive experience as an artist and advocate to inspire self-expression, creativity, and a passion for learning in young Nigerian and West African students.



“As a Nigerian, education enthusiast, and a Victory Grammar School and University of Lagos graduate, I am ecstatic about the upcoming initiatives with BIC that aim to develop and shed light on the importance of education in Nigeria and West Africa”, she said She added that partnering with BIC on this campaign was purposeful and fun as she continues to aim to positively impact upcoming generations.



​ Guillaume Groues, General Manager at BIC Nigeria, said: “we are extremely proud to be working with Yemi on our new back-to-school campaign, an exciting and first-of-its-kind collaboration in West Africa for BIC.​

He noted that Alade’s passion for education and experience as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), makes her an ideal partner.​



“With her help, we look forward to fostering a love for education this back-to-school season in Nigeria and beyond.”​

He noted that the organisation​ has demonstrated its commitment to education through various initiatives such as global education week; the BIC Cristal pen awards; partnership with Enactus; and its ongoing work through the company’s philanthropic arm, the BIC corporate foundation.​



“The partnership with Yemi Alade in West Africa is an extension of BIC’s commitment to education and to its investment in West Africa, particularly Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market and most young and dynamic population. “