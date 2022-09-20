Skymark Partners Redeems N767m Series 2 CP under N5bn Programme

Nume Ekeghe

Skymark Partners Limited, a private investment company focused on investing and creating wealth in critical growth sectors of the Nigerian economy, has announced the maturity and successful redemption of its debut Series 2 Commercial Paper under its N5billion Commercial Paper Programme.

The N767million 91-day Series 2 Commercial Paper which was issued and quoted earlier in June this year on the FMDQ Securities Exchange, matured on the 19th of September, 2022. In line with best practice, the Exchange has been informed of the repayment.

Commenting on the successful redemption, Chairman of Skymark Partners Limited, Mr. Egie Akpata said, “We are pleased to have fully repaid all the investors in the Series 2 issuance. We thank all the institutional investors for their participation and reiterate our commitment to be a counterparty that can be counted on for the long term.”

Furthermore, Akpata stated, “This second CP redemption reflects Skymark’s capacity to meet its financial obligations as at when due and we intend to remain an active issuer in the commercial paper market.”

The continued growth trend of revenue and profits in FY 2021 resulted in DataPro affirming Skymark’s long term rating of A and short-term rating of A1. The rating remains valid till June 2023. Unaudited accounts as at June 30, 2022 shows strong growth of all key financial metrics of Skymark Partners Ltd.

Skymark Partners is a principal investment company with interests in financial services, technology, and real estate amongst others. Skymark Partners was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Lagos.