NCDMB Partners Shell, Total to Upgrade College for Training of Craftsmen

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is collaborating with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Total Energies Limited to transform Government Technical College (GTC), Port Harcourt, Rivers State into a centre of excellence for the training of craftsmen.

A statement from the NCDMB said the move will support activities in the oil and gas industry and the wider economy.

The projects to be executed by SPDC at the school include the construction of 4-units of world-class technical workshops and an information and communication centre and they are in fulfilment of SPDC’s commitment to the NCDMB’s human capital development programmes.

Also, Total Energies will complete the construction of a 25–classroom block, 200–bed students hostel and another technical workshop within the school.

Speaking when he performed the ground-breaking for the upgrade projects being executed by SPDC, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote hinted that the construction works will bring back the glorious days of the institution and its students, and hopefully the trainees will lead the charge for the creation of employment for youths and wealth generation for the Nigerian economy.

He explained that the board places high premium on technical, vocational education and training institutions (TVETs) as they are important in the development of skilled craftsmen.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Projects & Engineering, SPDC, Mr. Benno Touw assured that SPDC would continue to support government’s aspirations to increase Nigerian Content and the participation of Nigerian businesses in the oil and gas industry in line with the Local Content Act.