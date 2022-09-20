 INEC Clears Umahi, 79 Others for National Assembly Elections in Ebonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday published the list of 80 successful candidates, including Gov. David Umahi, for the 2023 National Assembly elections in Ebonyi.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Joseph Chukwu, disclosed this at a news briefing at the INEC headquarters on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Chukwu said that the list had been displayed at the state headquarters and INEC Offices in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the commission cleared 32 presidential and vice presidential candidates from the 18 registered political parties for the 2023 poll.

He said the display of the list of cleard candidates was in compliance with section 32 (1) of the Electoral Act.

The section provides that the names of candidates sponsored by political parties shall be published 150 days before the election.

A breakdown of the list showed 29 Senatorial and 51 House Representatives candidates from the three senatorial districts and six federal constituencies of Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Dave Umahi made the senatorial list as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ebonyi South. (NAN)