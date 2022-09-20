  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Imo Varsity Pulls out of ASUU Strike

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Imo State University, Owerri, yesterday said it had pulled out of the seven-month-old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

Consequently, the university has directed its students and staff members to resume school today (Tuesday, September 20).

The Public Relations Officer of the varsity, Ralph Njoku, was reported as saying that  the university decided to back out from  the lingering strike in the interest of the students and staff of the institution.

According to him, a statement announcing the development had been sent to radio houses and would be aired repeatedly from yesterday afternoon.

 “Yes. It is true. We have asked students to resume immediately. Lectures start on Tuesday. We are doing this in the best interest of our students and staff. We are not only pulling out of the ASUU strike but also asking everyone to return to school,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.