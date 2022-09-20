CREM Promises to Drive Research, Learning, Innovation

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Centre for Research in Enterprise and Action in Management (CREM) has re-launched its brand and repositioned to serve its numerous customers better and more efficiently.

This is coming as innovation continues to change business methodologies and the need to fund entrepreneurs and businesses for them to discover new ideas critical for their development into a sustainable entity.

Speaking at the CREM relaunch event in Lagos, Professor Pat Utomi, stressed the importance of research and innovation for businesses as sine qua non for competitiveness.

Making a case for the theme of the event, ‘Promoting Research, Learning and Innovation as Key Drivers to Economic Growth’, Utomi laid credence to the role of research and innovation when he cited instances of how top companies in Nigeria and around the globe had taken advantage of innovative solutions to sustain business leadership.

“Many of those products you see today come from support of research in universities by the private sector and so we need to develop that. There must be synergy from both the private sector and the academic institution. So, businesses must guide against orthodox that limits them from seeing opportunities around them.”

Speaking, the Chairman of CREM Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, said that the organization was established to drive research-based analysis and learning for human capacity building and innovation.

He stated that without research, organizations will not be able to identify and possibly position themselves in an evolving business world, adding that at the heart of every disruption lies innovation and technology.