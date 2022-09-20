Bagos: Why Lalong Can’t Deliver Plateau for Tinubu

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has said Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is the Director General of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign, would not be able to deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in 2023, because the governor’s performance could not sell his presidential candidate.

Bagos, who is currently representing Jos south/Jos east Federal Constituency, said while briefing newsmen in Abuja that, the youths had taken a direction that all political parties needed to work hard to get votes for their candidates.

“I want to let you know that the people of Plateau are waiting for February 25, 2023, to pass their verdict on Governor Lalong and his presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He assured the people that, “Every candidate will get votes according to his performance. The governor has failed Plateau people in all areas since 2015, that is why he cannot deliver Plateau State to the APC and presidential elections. Being a DG will not change the decision of the Youths and Plateau electorate.

“Apart from the poor performance of APC in both Plateau and the national level, the youths are now, more than ever, ready to take back their country.

The lawmaker recalled that, “The youths constitute more than 60 per cent of the electorate, and by the way, how can a party that has kept our youths, the students at home for more than half a year get votes from the same people, who have been denied their right to education, the same group of Nigerians, who have no jobs, people who are pauperised, how can they vote for the APC?

“How can the youths whose parents and relatives have been killed by terrorists and bandits, who have been displaced, give their votes again to failed promises? This is simply impossible.”

Bagos, while speaking on the chances of the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, stated that, “Honestly, even my party the PDP, has a lot of work to do to convince the youthful voters, because the youths are working tirelessly for any possible options on candidates not party.

“I believe that after careful analysis and strategic considerations, the youths will make the right choice, not based on emotions but on logical consideration of the different voting blocks in the country.