Anambra Monarchs Task Subjects on Need to Collect PVCs, Vote

David-Chyddy Eleke

Traditional rulers in communities around Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State have tasked their subjects on the need to collect the permanent voters card (PVCs), and also get involved in the election process.

The monarchs under the umbrella of Dunukofia Traditional Rulers Council said they are confident that if Nigerians all accept to participate in the election process and vote wisely, they will elect a crop of leaders that will salvage the country.

The traditional ruler of Umunnachi community, Igwe Ben Anochie, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers of five other communities that make up council area, during a press briefing to herald the forthcoming new yam festival of the communities, also stated that there was need to encourage as many people as possible to go into agriculture.

He said: “We are calling on our subjects to ensure that they participate actively in the forthcoming elections by voting wisely and for the candidates of their choice.

“It is imperative that we have to continue to advocate to our people to participate fully in the democratic processes and ensure that credible and people-oriented leaders emerge for the greater benefit of all.

“It does not stop in going through Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), people must go to the INEC local government council office to collect their PVCs and put them to a profitable use by voting on the D-day,” he

said.

Speaking on the forthcoming Dunukofia new yam festival and yew year declaration for a farming season, known in Igbo language as ‘Orira Awamji/ Igu Aro Dunukofia’, the monarchs said the group will use the opportunity to canvass aggressively for their subjects to embrace agriculture.

“We will discuss extensively on modern agricultural and agronomy practices that guarantee good and better yields as our people go to farm to stem the high cost of food stuff in our markets.

“The issue of security and the need for our people to always be security conscious will be discussed as well,” he said.

Other traditional rulers that make up the council area, includes: Igwe Robert Eze, traditional ruler of Ukpo community, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno, traditional ruler of Ifitedunu, Igwe Ralph Chukwurah, traditional ruler of Umudioka, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, traditional ruler of Ukwulu and Igwe George Okaa-Onwuogu, Traditional Ruler of Nawgu.