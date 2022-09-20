2023: Atiku’s Defunct PDM, Others Declare Support for Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The defunct Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Muslim/Christian Youths and Elders Forum and Genuine Governance Group (GGG) have declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

PDM was founded by late Maj-Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (rtd) in 1994, but later became a registered political party in August 2013.

PDM, which later became a political movement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was deregistered along with some other political parties in 2020 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Leader of the group, Chief Frank Igwebuike and the National Secretary, Hajia Maimunat Ahmadu, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja said that the defunct PDM still maintains offices in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

He said they have carried out a highly sophisticated work study on the Nigerian political turf, saying the man the cap fits was no other than Bola Tinubu.

Igwebuike said: “In times like this, only great men can be called to help in bringing forth good governance and protection of our collective patrimony

“Finally, arising from our combined NEC meeting of the entire group, we hereby accept to work for the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.”

“The coming in of Genuine Governance Group, aka triple GEE, a body made up of former national chairmen of political parties, ex-legislators, the civil society and opinion leaders in our country, Nigeria is the concretized union that has metamorphosed into the united, focused and tactical organization, that is set to mobilize and support a very credible candidate, that has capacity, capability, courage, confidence and carriage.”

Igwebuike stressed that men, women and youths of patriotic zeal of the Muslim/Christian divide are wrapped up in the project of working assiduously towards mobilising and supporting men of capacity and capability in the political space.

“We are not unmindful of the great task therein, no wonder the dexterity with which we sought after and found a political organization with same interest for a better Nigeria, for this and succeeding generations of our people,” he added.