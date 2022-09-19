Supremacy Concert Holds in Lagos

After a COVID-19 induced two-year break, the Supremacy concert is back with a bang.

According to the organizers, scheduled to hold on Friday 23rd of September 2022, this edition boasts of the biggest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“Davido, Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Wande Coal, Niniola, Naeto C & Praiz are some of the arists we can confirm will be performing at the concert,” the organisers said.

At a recently held press briefing, the organizers mentioned the importance of amplifying activities in the entertainment industry as the spotlight on Afrobeats continues to shake the global music scene.

Commenting, Chairman, Main Promotions, Prince Adesegun Oniru said: “With partners like Lagos Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Nigerian Breweries, Pepsi and Pernord Ricard, it is clear that the government and the big brands see the level of importance in our project which is five editions and seven years old. We will continue to showcase the best in entertainment and champion its export globally and to Nigerians in Diaspora.”