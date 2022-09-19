Provide Authentic Figures of Nigeria’s Registered Voters, Group Tasks INEC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A non-governmental organisation based in Kwara State, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, at the weekend urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide authentic and audited figures of registered Nigerian voters ahead of the 2023 general election.

The group also stated that a steady update of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) should be available in the public space for all Nigerians to enhance the credibility and transparency of the forthcoming general election in the country.

The state Executive Director of the organisation, Abidden Olasupo, who stated this in a statement on the state of the nation in Ilorin yesterday, also said the INEC should deploy more technological innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Results Viewing Portal in order to boost the election management process.

According to the statement, “It’s not yet time for complacency for the 2023 election, which is considered one of the biggest elections on the African continent is upon us.

“The challenges ahead of cannot be underestimated in order to avoid any window that could be harnessed by politicians to discredit the process.”

The statement said: “Nigeria’s voter register must be accurately audited to provide the authentic figures of registered voter while a steady update of PVCs should be available in the public space.

“Thus, before elections, the data for PVCs collected can further promote transparency and be used to determine the percentage of voter turnout.

“Also, there is need to intensify the training of ad-hoc staff to enable effective handling of technological devices.

“This will avert situations where wrong forms and, in some cases, unstamped forms were uploaded on the IREV during the Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections as 2023 poll beckons.”

The statement added: “With barely five months to the very important general election, there is no doubt that some elements are not relenting in developing their own stratagem to circumvent and manipulate the process, as recent electoral experience shows that the commission seems to be one step ahead for the very first time.

“Other election stakeholders, especially the Nigerian security agencies and Civil Society Organisations, have important roles to play in protecting the sanctity of the electoral process before, during and after the elections.

“This will not just boost citizens confidence in the process, but will also increase citizens participation in the process to hit at least 50 percent voter turnout mark.”