Promo: Access Bank to Reward Customers With All-expense Trip to Dubai



Nume Ekeghe

In its bid to encourage customers to use its AccessMore banking application, Access Bank Plc has said it will be rewarding a customer with his or her guest with an all-expense trip to Dubai this December.



The bank also noted that they plan to reward customers with smartphones, cash prizes, and other amazing prizes.

Speaking at the maiden prize presentation for rewarding AccessMore customers in Lagos, the Head, Marketing and Communications, Access Bank, Chioma Afe, said the app was launched in 2020 as a way to encourage customers to use the app to make transactions due to the lockdown.



Afe noted that the bank saw increased patronage of the app and decided to reward its customers by introducing the reward initiative in 2022

She said: “We kept it simple. We kept it in the app and we said, if you make N100 Naira on the rewards, you can just quickly redeem it or we keep reminding you because it is available for you for a period of time.



“You can use it to offset bills such as light bills, Cable bills and so we saw customers do it consistently from 2020. So in 2022, we decided to do something to reward our customers so that more people can tap into the rewards and see the benefits for them, especially to refer other customers and to give them something more.”



Also, Senior Banking Adviser, Retail Banking at Access Bank, Rob Giles, said that the first phase involved the bank rewarding about five customers with N100,000 and N1 million while adding that the grand prize winners will go to Dubai at the end of the year for a five day trip.



Giles said, “The steps to take to enjoy rewards on the app are quite easy. Simply download the AccessMore app, register (signup) and opt into Access Rewards & Referrals on the app to get 100points. Each complete referral you make earns you additional 100 points. Once you onboard 20 – 30 new people onto the AccessMore app, you get 2000 – 3000 points, respectively and this qualifies you for a chance to win cash prizes of up to N1million. Customers can also stand a chance to win iPhone 13 phones, and other cash prizes of N100,000 and N50,000 and other amazing rewards.”