Obaseki Seeks Collaboration to Deepen Health Sector Reforms

*Hails Igbinedion’s contributions to Edo’s devt

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for collaboration with the World Medical Association to strengthen delivery of quality and affordable healthcare to Edo people across the state.



Obaseki made the call during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the World Medical Association led by its President-elect, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, at the Government House in Benin City.

He said, “Your positive acknowledgement of our modest contribution in the state has gone a long way in helping our government in terms of reforms in the medical space.”



“As you know, we are undertaking reforms in the healthcare sector. The amount of resistance we have faced might be quite discouraging but when we hear voices like yours, we know we are on the right track. That is quite encouraging and l want to thank you immensely for the support.



“Except people like you lend your voice to support the decentralisation of the health care system in this country and strengthen it from the foundation, particularly the emphasis on primary healthcare, we may be heading towards catastrophe going by the wave of epidemic outbreak in the world today. The foundation of our healthcare system in the country is just too weak. It is not about infrastructure or the building. It is about the people.”

The governor noted, “Edo State is particularly concerned in putting together new agencies, procedures and processes in ensuring that there is a scheme in place to pay for healthcare,”Obaseki added.



Enabulele commended the state government on its massive infrastructural development in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Obaseki, has praised the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion for his contributions to the development of the state.

Obaseki gave the commendation during the dedication/handing over ceremony of the new Catholic Church at Okada, built by Chief Igbinedion for the Archdiocese of Benin.



The church was blessed by Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Obiora Akubeze and named Archangel Gabriel Catholic Church, Okada, after the Esama of Benin.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion include former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion; the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief Edibiri and the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe.



Also present were the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; his wife, Maryann; Chief Judge of Edo State,Hon. Justice Joe Acha and senior palace chiefs representing the Oba of Benin Kingdom, amongst others.

The governor who commended the philanthropic nature of Chief Igbinedion, said his government will ensure the completion of the Okada Road dualisation project.



He said, “We all know that the role of government is to enable all-round development of the society and when you find a person like Chief Igbinedion who, in the last 40 years, decided to bring development into this axis of the state, I believe that the government has a responsibility to support and enable what he is doing in Okada.



“As part of what we are doing as a government, we are putting together a 30-year development plan for Edo State so that future governments that come will not say they don’t know what to do.

“Part of this plan involves the master planning of several towns and cities in Edo because we need to move the population out of the main cities of Benin, Ekpoma and Auchi. One of the areas we will be focusing on since the Chief has done so much here in the last 40 years is Okada in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.”