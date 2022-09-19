JAMB to Conduct Supplementary UTME for 67 Candidates

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled a supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The affected are 67 candidates who registered but were unable to take the examination due to unforeseen circumstances. According to a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Febian Benjamin, candidates will take their exams at specially designated locations. According to Benjamin, following the 2022 UTME, the board reviewed the entire process and candidates who had biometric challenges were given the opportunity to sit for a mop-up examination. The board also announced that since the conduct of a mop-up examination was a stopgap measure, it would not be allowed to be a permanent feature of its calendar. It notes that any candidate presenting any challenge(s) would have to indicate such peculiarities at the point of registration for them to be given special consideration. Benjamin noted that the decision to consider the candidates was to ensure that no single innocent candidate is punished unjustly. The statement urged the 67 candidates to print their supplementary examination notification slips from Monday, 19th September, 2022, to know the centres where they would be sitting for the examination.