Gombe Governor’s Son, Misbahu, Weds Ameera

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has played host to an array of dignitaries from across the country who were in Gombe to witness the wedding of his son, Misbahu Yahaya, to his heartthrob, Amina (Ameera) Babayo.

The wedding Fatiha between Misbahu and Amina was presided over by the Chief Imam of Gombe Central Mosque, Sheikh Ali Hammari at the weekend.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, stood as the groom’s representative, while Alhaji Kawu Adamu served as the bride’s guardian. The bride’s Waliy, Alhaji Kawu Adamu, gave out Ameera’s hand in marriage to Misbahu through his Wakil, the Emir of Gombe represented by the Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji AbdulKadir Abubakar Umar, following the wedding rituals and pronouncement of N100,000 as dowry.

The wedding Fatiha conducted at the Gombe Central Mosque was witnessed by high profile personalities and well-wishers. President Muhammadu Buhari was represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and other notable guests who graced the occasion, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who led a retinue of party’s National Working Committee members; Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Progressives Governors Forum Chairman, Sen. Atiku Bagudu; Governors of the North East States of Adamawa, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum; Bauchi, Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, and Yobe, Hon Mai Mala Buni, as well as Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, among many others.

The wedding event also attracted members of the business sector, topnotch politicians, members of the academia, traditional rulers, friends, associates and members of the groom’s and bride’s families among others.

Speaking at a reception in honour of the guests at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Governor Yahaya described the outpouring of love from the guests as overwhelming, saying the occasion was a special event which has given him the opportunity to witness his son’s move into a new phase of life.

While appreciating the guests present at the event, the governor noted that their presence added colour to the wedding.