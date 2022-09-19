Flooding: 14 Die in 20 LGs in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 20 out of the 25 local government areas of Niger State have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall which has resulted in the death of no fewer than 14 people.

The situation is also compounded by the opening of the spillway gates of the three hydro electric dams located in the state.

A statement by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) named the affected local governments as Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mokwa, Lapai, Katcha, Agaie, Suleja, Shiroro, Mashegu, Agwara, Bida, Edati, Munya, Bosso, Chanchaga, Paikoro and Wushishi.

Giving an account of those who lost their lives in the flooding, the statement signed by the Director General of NSEMA, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said six people died in Magama LGA, two in Kontagora, two in Agwara, and one each in Rafi, Lavun, Bosso and Paikoro.

Inga said: “The assessment of the flood impacts is still ongoing and periodic update will be provided.

“NiMET latest prediction indicates that the end of raining season will be accompanied by violent windstorm as such people should avoid standing under trees during rainfall and also avoid substandard structures.”

Inga further disclosed in the statement that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has also advised communities along River Niger in Kwara, Niger and Kogi States to relocate as a result of discharge of water from Kainji and Jeba Hydro Dams located in Niger State.

“The dams are releasing thousands of gallons of water per minute that could lead to the overflow of River Niger.

“Communities should limit their activities around river banks during this peak raining season to avoid being flooded.

“People living in the riverine areas should relocate to safer grounds already identified,” Inga said.

