  • Monday, 19th September, 2022

Flags Fly at Half-mast in Germany to Mark Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Latest | 12 seconds ago

Flags on public buildings in Germany are flying at half-mast on Monday as the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place in London.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said all federal authorities should follow suit.

A ministry tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #RestInPeace and a picture of the deceased monarch.

Regional interior ministers in several federal states also ordered flags to fly at half-mast in front of state buildings, as did several city councils.

The queen died on September 8. The following day, a Union Jack was projected onto Germany’s most famous monument, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

The queen’s funeral service in London will be attended by heads of state and government, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (dpa/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.