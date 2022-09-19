Fighter Jets Hit Terrorist’s Enclave in Zamfara, Kill Scores

* 29 terrorists die in ISWAP, Boko Haram clash

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Military fighter jets, weekend, bombarded an enclave of notorious bandit, Bello Turji, in Zamfara State, killing scores of bandits.

The bombing raid came as fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) attacked its rival terror group, Boko Haram in Bama Local Government of Borno State, killing some 29 fighters.



The bandits were killed during a “surprise raid” by the air component of Operation Forest Sanity in Zamfara State.

A military update issued at the weekend said the fighter jets bombed the hideout of the bandits upon receiving credible intelligence.

It said the fighter planes fired missiles at Fakai area, believed to be the residence of the dreaded Turji, as part of the military counter-offensive operation currently going on in Shinkafi axis of the state.



In a related development, it was gathered that a group of the ISWAP terrorists led by a certain Ba’ana Chigori, invaded the Boko Haram positions in Gaizuwa otherwise known as Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari in the operations, which lasted for three hours.

Intelligence sources said the attack triggered a fierce gun battle between the terror groups.



“The ISWAP overpowered the rival groups, who were taken unawares and killed scores of them while the surviving terrorists retreated. Women and children were spared. The dead fighters were buried around the home of Abu Iklilima in Gabchari at about 8:30am on Saturday September 17,” the source said.

It was further gathered that terror group, Boko Haram declared a reprisal attack afterwards.



“The Boko Haram Leadership held a meeting at about 11 a.m. to declare a major reprisal offensive against ISWAP terrorists, with fighters mobilised from the axis of Mafa, Karkut, Shiwai, Lawe Kanuriye, Kirwa and Amtifur.



The group carried out the attack on Saturday.

ISWAP had eliminated eight Boko Haram insurgents including the commander identified as “Kundu” on Thursday September 15 around Bama-Dikwa axis of Borno State.

Another 23 fighters were reportedly killed in the camp of the Bula Shaitan and Kolori located between Bama and Konduga.