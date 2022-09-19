EMERGING LEADERS AND THE SPIRIT OF PATRIOTISM

Electing men and women of vision, character, and competence is a good show of patriotism, writes Linus Okorie

At the moment, millions of Nigerians are living in abject poverty. The Nigerian condition has led to the frustration of millions of others. Listen to many Nigerians speak, you will hear, disappointment, depression and anger in their voices. All these negative feelings towards Nigeria are as a result of poor leadership made possible by the enthronement of so many men and women who lack the spirit of patriotism.

It is up to our generation to simply as a matter of urgency stage a deliberate war against all forms of ideology that has taken us backwards. Nations of the world are making great progress and we must be at the center of that prosperity. We must show great commitment to jettison old ideas of self promotion, stealing of public funds and intolerance for one another and embrace the spirit of patriotism. According to Michael Ignatieff, “Patriotism is the secret resource of a successful society.”

Our nation is looked upon by citizens of other nations as the greatest black nation on earth and which with proper leadership at all levels could be ranked among the leading world economies in the next couple of years.

Nigerians are a hopeful, optimistic and happy people who have resiliently waded through tough and turbulent economic and political climates of past administration yet believe in a better tomorrow. This faith which has kept Nigeria from disintegrating is a seed of patriotism that needs to be pulled from the sub-consciousness of our minds and nurtured into greater awareness until it permeates our entire being and reflects in our attitudes and natural dispositions.

Patriotism is a hallmark of national identity. Patriotism is a culture that displays one’s love for the society and nation where one is born. In a country like the United States of America, there is an unconscious integration into the system (often referred to as a “Melting Pot”) that seamlessly blends and integrates foreigners from all racial demographics into the prevailing national ideology – “Liberty and Justice for All”, most often called the American dream.

Many people often ask the question, “Is there any such thing as the Nigerian Dream?” My answer is yes! When one looks closely at the base of the Nigerian Coat of Arms, there is an inscription, “Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.” Our own case in Nigeria has been a total lack of understanding of our core values. We need to awaken and answer the questions: Who are we? Where are we now? Where should we be going? What do we believe in? What is worth dying for? Leaders in all spheres of influence; whether teachers, business executives, parents, public office holders, etc., should try to answer these questions. Only then can we embark on the journey of nation- building.

We must build systems and campaigns that must drive our point home. We are Nigerians. You are Nigeria and Nigeria is you. Therefore, patriotism means carrying yourself as if you are Nigeria. Let us think of becoming the heroes of the present whom our children will sing about tomorrow.

As emerging leaders, we must imbibe the spirit of patriotism which is, “I represent Nigeria. I am Nigeria. Everything I do will either shame or be a pride to Nigeria.” If we personalize Nigeria, we will find it easy to obey an eleventh commandment, “Love Nigeria as you love yourself.” It is an urgent message and the fact is that if we don’t act, our children will inherit the wind. We are the new generation that live for the future. When a man stops living for himself, then and only then has he started living.

As emerging leaders on the world scene, one thing the whole world waits to applaud is our sense of collective purpose and our sense of national identity. It will show in the way we drive, keep our environment clean, respect other people’s rights, love each other, help orphans and destitute, treat our fellow citizens when in positions of power, and the way we speak about Nigeria.

If we are to be taken seriously by other nations of the world, we must first of all become serious with ourselves by seeking solutions and be willing to implement them. Every Nigerian must be a part of the problem-solving process by taking responsibility rather than apportioning blame. Nigeria has come of age and should therefore begin to create new systems and institutions that represent the Nigeria that we would love our children to live in.

I watched a football world cup quarter final match that had Nigeria`s Under 17 national team against that of Uruguay on 2nd November 2013. It was a very difficult game. I should assume that both teams had designed their strategic plans to win the competition. As the match was going on, I felt the energy that was on the pitch and saw the huge commitment from every player. The hunger to succeed drove the players to give their best for the sake of their countries. At the end of the match, the team with greater passion and commitment won. That was Nigeria. The bible says in (Proverbs 22:29 KJV)” Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before men of low estate.” If a team is not ready to commit to a strategic plan, nothing can be done. According to Drucker (1974), “Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes; but no plans.”

Strategic plans continue to fail because in selecting people in the execution team, the leadership have failed to choose competent men and women with a contribution mentality who are ready to stretch their minds without limit so as to create the pool of energy to get the job done. The commitment to act and act and continue to act and then review action is what makes strategy work.

In the words of President Barack Obama, “In the face of impossible odds, those who love their country can change it.” I am not talking about those who love their tribes. As a matter of fact, the elections are around the corner and all Nigerians must come out en masse to bring about a free and fair election. Good and quality men and women who have refused to step out to support good people running for office, saying politics is a dirty game, must show patriotism now by stepping out to offer themselves for service. The opportunity to show patriotism is right before us. Let us elect men and women of vision, character, and competence with no consideration for tribe or religion. Let us practice what the great American president inspired the world with, “Do not think of what America can do for you but think of what you can do for America.” Let us as a nation think of the common good. That is the way to go and believe me Nigeria will work again.

God bless Nigeria!

Great people of Nigeria, you must remember, if a person does not have a purpose for waking up, sleeping becomes interesting.

Okorie is a leadership development expert spanning 27 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre