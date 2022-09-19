  • Monday, 19th September, 2022

ARM Set to Support Startups, Holds Labs Innovation Demo Day

Emma Okonji

ARM Group in partnership with Greentec Capital Partners, is set to hold the Demo Day for the ARM Labs Innovation programme, designed to support Fintech startups. 

Formerly known as LABS by ARM Accelerator Programme, the initiative seeks to fund compelling Nigerian Fintech startups in the incubation stage. The programme holds virtually on Thursday, September 22, 2022, 

Following a robust accelerator programme, which includes working with a Silicon Valley mentor within their specific domain expertise, the selected startups are ready to pitch their business models to investors.

Selected startups for the ARM Labs Innovation Demo Day include:

Toju: a record management platform for thrift collectors, Microfinance Institutions, and Cooperative societies;

Regxta: a digital credit platform that provides quick and easy access to financial services for unbanked people and micro-business owners in Africa. With just a smartphone, a community agent can offer financial products to clients.

Others are Crediometer: A Fintech created to build banking for startups and growing businesses of all sizes. They aim to power the next generation of companies shaping the industries.

