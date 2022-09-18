Tokunbo Wahab: A Breath of Fresh Air in the Nation’s Politics

Society Watch

Tokunbo Phillip Wahab, a lawyer, could be described as a breath of fresh air in the nation’s politics and public service. Immediately after he was appointed as the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Education in 2019, the affable man hit the ground running. Of course, Sanwo-Olu had poached the hardworking 50-year-old to help drive the education arm of his THEMES agenda; and it has been a cocktail of accomplishments in the education sector of Lagos.

This is surely due in part to his belief that anything worth doing at all is worth doing well. He first received applause for introducing Eko Excel. But he is now getting more adulation, following the recent official recognition and collection of certificates for the two new Lagos State universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

There have been a series of applause trailing this step seen as an avenue to equip all the managers of the Lagos State tertiary institutions to produce materials that will be of huge benefit to the position of Lagos as the hub of industries and technology in this country while helping to fast-track the state’s determination to transit into a knowledge economy.

There’s no gainsaying the fact that his resourcefulness and mantra of having a digital approach to education have continued to endear him to many, especially watchers of the education sector in Lagos.

This performance, particularly the Eko Digital Initiative, is aimed at guaranteeing access to modern/technological resources that will foster learning at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

Wahab, a lawyer of more than 20 years, is a partner at Wall and Ace Law Firm. He has extensive experience across all strata of legal practice. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Wharton University of Pennsylvania.