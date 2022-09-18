Obi of Owa Kingdom Cautions Nigerians against Unguided Utterance

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





The traditional ruler of Owa Kingdom, HRM Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has appealed to Nigerians to avoid insults and unguided utterances, especially as the 2023 general election draws closer.

The monarch, who is the immediate past chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, also advised traditional rulers across the country to close ranks and play a moderating role to douse tension in the country.

Obi Efeizomor gave the advice while fielding questions from journalists during the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of his coronation, which took place alongside this year’s Owa New Yam Festival, held at his palace in Owa-Oyibu, the administrative headquarters of Ika North-East LGA of Delta State.

He appealed to politicians across the political divide in the country to make the promotion of peace and harmony their watchword, especially as we move towards the general election.

Efeizomor II said: “As the 2023 general election approaches, I appeal to politicians to play the game by the rules”, adding that the current “tide of events in the country demands that traditional rulers in Nigeria closed ranks and play the brothers’ keeper role towards the successful conduct of the general election.”

“Our people must support the leadership; we should stand by our leaders and correct them without resorting to insults. Even when they make mistakes, we should accommodate and tolerate them and help them to succeed.

“You cannot be a leader if you are not in a position to accommodate and tolerate. Everyone is prone to mistakes sometimes. Because you are a leader, you can’t say you’re a genius once you become a leader. No! What you don’t know, you can’t manage; what you don’t have, you don’t give.

“I always ask my people to work with me; that is, accommodate me. And, if they want to correct me, it should be in a modest way, not by insulting me and claiming that you are correcting me. In other words, our leaders need support. If you insult the leader that does not do well at any time, he could leave you to do your worse,” the royal father explained.

He kicked against the desire of everyone to lead at the same time, describing it as having more than a captain on a ship simultaneously.

“That’s the problem we have; everyone wants to be a leader (but) everyone can’t be a leader. How can three drivers be in one vehicle trying to control the wheel at the same time?”

On the unprecedented success of his 63 years reign, the royal father disclosed that he always kept himself through projects and activities geared towards the promotion of peace and development as well as regular reading and prayer, which have kept him mentally alert and going strong since ascending the throne in September 1959.

The high point of the event, which was attended by numerous traditional and religious rulers from Delta State and beyond, was the distribution of cash gifts to 300 people by the king, made up of 150 men and 150 women, drawn from communities across the Owa kingdom, and the cutting of the anniversary cake.

In a statement congratulating the octogenarian monarch on his 63rd coronation anniversary, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State described him as a man of peace and uncommon humility who has impacted his traditional kingdom and the entire state positively.

Speaking in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor described Obi Efeizomor as a symbol of equanimity and unity, noting that the monarch’s long reign has recorded massive development, remarkable transformation and enduring peace in the Owa kingdom.

Okowa prayed for more healthy years for the monarch and thanked God Almighty for his life “because in your reign Owa land has continued to prosper, with sons and daughters excelling in their various endeavours.

“You have supported wonderful evolution in Owa land as well as ensured that needed peace continues to prevail across the kingdom.

“We appreciate your role and astute contributions when you served diligently as Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“As a peacebuilder, great patriot and elder statesman, you have done your best to positively impact the development of your kingdom and our state, Delta.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate you, Your Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, on the occasion of your 63rd coronation anniversary”, he explained.