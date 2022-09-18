Business Mogul, Taiwo Afolabi,  Plans another Earth-shaking Shindig

Society Watch

Billionaire businessman and maritime top player, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, is favourably inclined to the celebration of life. Last year, the Ogun State-born serial entrepreneur held some lavish shindigs.

In May 2021, he inaugurated his eye-popping hotel, Marriott at GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. The event was witnessed by eminent personalities, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

Soon after, Afolabi sent out invites to his three-in-one event: birthday, housewarming as well as church dedication. The three-day held earlier in June in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, was another lavish one attended by the shakers and movers of the society. It was one party that set yet another standard for social events in Nigeria.

Again, Afolabi is planning to throw a big party. This time, it is the wedding of his beautiful daughter, Mariam, scheduled for next month. Already, many members of Lagos social establishment are gearing for the soiree that will definitely be one of the most-talked about this year.

The exquisite wedding will be held at Marriott Hotel. The guest list, it was gathered, has been pruned to just 150. A source revealed that the boss of Lagos Marriott Hotel is sparing no costs to give her lovely daughter a wedding to remember.

It was also gathered that the white wedding was originally planned to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). But with the present travel restriction placed on Nigerians by the UAE government, Afolabi has opted for an undisclosed European country with an invitation to be delivered next week.

Since Mariam, the bride-to-be, was appointed in 2018 as an Executive Director, SIFAX Group, she has recoiled into her cocoon and stayed off the radar. But with the decision to quit spinsterhood and tie the nuptial knots with her boyfriend of many years, her friends are upbeat and ready to groove with her.