  • Sunday, 18th September, 2022

Business Mogul, Taiwo Afolabi,  Plans another Earth-shaking Shindig

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Society Watch

Billionaire businessman and maritime top player, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, is favourably inclined to the celebration of life. Last year, the Ogun State-born serial entrepreneur held some lavish shindigs.

In May 2021, he inaugurated his eye-popping hotel, Marriott at GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. The event was witnessed by eminent personalities, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

Soon after, Afolabi sent out invites to his three-in-one event: birthday, housewarming as well as church dedication. The three-day held earlier in June in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, was another lavish one attended by the shakers and movers of the society. It was one party that set yet another standard for social events in Nigeria.

Again, Afolabi is planning to throw a big party. This time, it is the wedding of his beautiful daughter, Mariam, scheduled for next month. Already, many members of Lagos social establishment are gearing for the soiree that will definitely be one of the most-talked about this year.

The exquisite wedding will be held at  Marriott Hotel. The guest list, it was gathered, has been pruned to just 150. A source revealed that the boss of Lagos Marriott Hotel is sparing no costs to give her lovely daughter a wedding to remember.

It was also gathered that the white wedding was originally planned to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). But with the present travel restriction placed on Nigerians by the UAE government, Afolabi has opted for an undisclosed European country with an invitation to be delivered next week.

Since Mariam, the bride-to-be, was appointed in 2018 as an Executive Director, SIFAX Group, she has recoiled into her cocoon and stayed off the radar. But with the decision to quit spinsterhood and tie the nuptial knots with her boyfriend of many years, her friends are upbeat and ready to groove with her.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.