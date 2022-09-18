Bichi Emir Visits Bulgaria, Shops for Investors

Eromosele Abiodun





In furtherance of his promise to make Bichi Emirate attractive to investors, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero has undertaken a purposeful visit to Bulgaria in South Eastern Europe to shop for investors.

In a statement recently, the emir said the visit was fruitful, revealing that he held meetings with investors who would venture in a business partnership focused on agriculture, agro-allied industries and renewable energy.

He noted that the emirate and Kano State Government “are committed to providing an enabling environment for light industries to thrive.”

The emir emphasised on the potential of the largest market in West Africa, popularly known as Dawanau International Grain Market located in Kano State.

“The market warehouses and trades commodities for domestic consumption and export ranging from rice, millet, corn, wheat, sesame seed, ginger, chilli, amongst others.

“Dawanau Market has the potential to provide inputs for agro-allied industries, enhance export of raw materials and finished goods, as well as boost domestic production.

“In view of the foregoing, the Emir had a productive engagement with the Bulgarian Ministers of Agriculture, and Industry respectively. The meeting was focused on investment across different agricultural value chains with emphasis on developing agro-allied industries and exploiting the advantages of renewable energy,” the statement read in part.

It added that Bulgarian ministers were convinced of the viability of the investment opportunities presented by the Emir, “and are ready to establish a strong trade partnership with Bichi to take advantage of the evident investment opportunities in the focus areas.”