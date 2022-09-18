ADC Crisis Deepens as Ousted Nwosu Expels Kachikwu, Seven State Chairmen

* INEC keeps mum

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has shown no sign of abating as the ousted Chairman of the party, Mr. Ralph Nwosu has announced the expulsion of its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, from the party.



Also expelled are seven state chairmen, including Mr. Kennedy Odion (Edo State); Kingsley Oggah (Kogi State); Bello Isiyaku (Sokoto State); Kabiru Hussaini (Jigawa State); Clement Ehigiator (FCT); Musa Hassan (Niger State), and Alaka Godwin (Nasarawa State).

But in a swift reaction, the Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, has described the action of the erstwhile National Chairman, Nwosu, as the antics of a sinking man clutching at straws.



While the crisis rocking party is deepening, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has however, remained silent as Nwosu parades himself as the party’s chairman for over 17 years.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of ADC had recently constituted an eight-man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party following the expiration of the Nwosu-led executive.

The appointed caretaker committee was chaired by Akwashiki, who is the current Chairman of the Board of Trustees, while Hon. Kennedy Odion was to act as Secretary.



Other members of the new interim national leadership of the ADC include Ms. Angela Johnson, Prof. Kabiru Dangogo, and Manzo Ibrahim, Hon. Lesanmi Omolayo, Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga and Mr. Emma Dibia as Legal Adviser.

But in a counter move, the Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended 17 state chairmen and some other party members for constituting an interim caretaker committee to pilot the party’s affairs.



However, in a statement issued yesterday, the embattled former National Chairman of the party said Kachikwu was expelled for anti-party activities and violation of the party’s constitution.

Nwosu who had been fighting tooth and nail to remain in office after 17 years, said the seven-man panel constituted by the party’s NWC sat for six days and submitted its report on Thursday.



He explained that the NWC of the party met on Friday to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the panel with modification.

Nwosu stated: “The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, subsequently by Article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others be expelled from the party.



“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the panel with modification,” he added.

He noted that NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

However, Akwashiki has dismissed the purported expulsion of the presidential candidate of the party and seven ADC state chairmen.



She insisted that the ADC would not be distracted by the actions of Nwosu and his hirelings who are masquerading as genuine officers of the party.

Akwashiki called on members of the party and indeed Nigerians to ignore what she described as the diversionary, divisive and destabilisation activities of Nwosu whom she said was presently lamenting over spilt milk like a whipped child.



She said: “Nwosu is the former chairman whose tenure has elapsed who now seeks to pull the party down because he failed in his bid to extend his tenure after 17 years as party chairman.

“All expulsions and suspensions from Nwosu and his cabal are merely diversionary and a face-saving measure as he faces investigation for fraud, forgery and impersonation by the Nigeria Police.”



To this end, Akwashiki called on the general public to ignore any statements emanating from Nwosu or any member of the former NWC.

The Interim chairman said the embattled Nwosu had approached the court to challenge his removal, adding that he should wait for the court ruling and “stop making a fool of himself.”

She added: “Anything that has a beginning must have an end. Nwosu had been chairman of our great party for 17 years and we thank him for the services he has rendered.”