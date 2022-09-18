A Life of Bravery, Self-sacrifice to the Nation

Yinka Olatunbosun



Death, an eventuality before all humans, still causes shock every time it strikes. On Friday May 21, 2021, the unthinkable happened to the Nigeria’s 21st Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers aboard the Air Force 350 Beechcraft aircraft while enroute the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna. The aircraft swung out of control of its pilots and nosedived, killing all passengers onboard. The hope of attending a Passing out Parade was dashed as the General and those traveling with him passed on. The story of the life of bravery that Attahiru embodied formed the crust of the biography titled “The Man, The Soldier and The Patriot.’’

Written by Niran Adedokun, a lawyer, writer and public relations practitioner, the book is a creative non-fiction that provides near-picturesque details of Attahiru’s childhood, education and military career. A product of an imaginative mind, the story is a matchup of several episodes in the life of the late General as told by family, friends and associates. Oscillating between a tribute and a cinematic experience in print, the story is split along the lines of discipline, character, love and relationships, dedication and integrity.

In his early military days, Attahiru was taught the rigours of a life of service by learning to serve others even when it is not convenient. The idea of being self-reliant, maintaining decorum and focus came naturally with his upbringing. The author delved into the past experiences, revealing how Attahiru-though an orphan-was raised by a loving neighbor. From a maternal love from a non-biological mother, he grew to become a man of courage.

Some details of his personal life were sketchy in the book. However, his wife Fati Attahiru, who wrote the foreword to the book, describes the nature of her husband’s work and the strain it exerted on relationships and marriage and the vast opportunities to make new friends. Beyond making tough career decisions, Fati proves to be a strong and supportive husband for her husband. With warmth, she shares her memories of the beloved husband, how they met, dated and married.

Attahiru’s death becomes more harrowing when the reader imagines the scenario painted at the National Defence Academy. The respect for hierarchy is built during the training years which usually continues in future career as an officer rises through the ranks. Refraining from making the reminiscences of his last days another trauma for his loved ones, Attahiru’s biographical account is hinged on the ideals he lived and died for namely patriotism, leadership, respect for humanity and integrity.

Each chapter is preceded by a quote from a famous person to set the mood for the read. The story ends with tributes to the man of valour who recalled with some degree of regret their shattered plans and devastation occasioned by the loss. Still, ‘The Man, The Solder, The Patriot’ celebrates life, not the agony of loss.