Toyin Abraham Plays Stripper in ‘Ijakumo’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Multiple award-winning actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has shared a little peek into her ongoing project titled, ‘Ijakumo’ (The Born-Again Stripper) which is currently being shot and directed by Adebayor Tijani. Snippet from the movie has got her fans and Nollywood lovers anticipating. Scripted by Kehinde Joseph, the suspense thriller plays Toyin in the role as Asabi, a scorned lover on a revenge mission to destroy the life of her former lover.

Ashabi, the daughter of a powerful spiritualist, is hell-bent on destroying the life of her former lover, Jide, a renowned pastor of a mega church, who jilted and left her to die. With the help of Sharon, a stripper and choir leader who Jide lusts after, Ashabi figures a way to achieve her revenge plan. The actress first announced principal photography on September 5, confirming that the thriller would debut in cinemas from December 23, 2022.

Recall that the popular thespian announced two projects to celebrate her 40th birthday. The movie star made the first announcement via her Instagram handle with stunning photos bearing tribal marks of her character from her upcoming movie. “Meet Asabi Onidada (Okola)! 1st Announcement is my movie – Ijakumo (The Born-Again Stripper), coming to cinemas from December 23rd!!! It’s different. Anticipate,” Abraham wrote on Instagram.

Toyin is joined by an impressive cast including her actor hubby Kolawole Ajeyemi, Lolade Okusanya, Kunle Remi, Lillian Afegbai, Olumide Oworu, Eso Dike, among others.