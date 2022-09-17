Sylva Bags Chieftaincy Title in Daura 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Sarkin Kudun Hausa’ by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk.

The traditional ruler disclosed this in a letter he personally signed and handed over to the minister when he paid him a courtesy call at his palace.

He said the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Sylva was necessary considering his track record in the development of Nigeria, especially the northern region.

According to him, the council approved the conferment of the title in recognition of the minister’s enormous contributions which he exemplified vis-à-vis stability and oneness of the country.

The monarch, who described Sylva as a peace promoter, noted that the title has made him the representative of the Hausa community in the Southern region of the country.

“I have the pleasure to inform you about the conferment of the traditional title of ‘Sarkin Kudun Hausa’ on you in appreciation of your unwavering support to our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Bayajida II.

“Your achievements in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources are commendable and appreciable apart from your contribution to the development of Nigeria, particularly Daura. A day for the tuburning ceremony will be communicated to you.

“Throughout Hausaland, it is only the Daura Emirate that has the power to confer Hausa chieftaincy title to individuals. And we give it on merit to those who are eligible and have contributed towards the development of Nigeria.”

Responding, Sylva commended the Emir for the title, and assured the monarch that he would continue to do more for the development and unity of the country.

The minister said he would remain committed to the development of the emirate and discharge his duty creditably as the Sarkin Kudun Hausa.

He reiterated his readiness to work together with the Hausa community in the South in the interest of Nigeria “because the country has a great prospect to become one of the greatest countries in the world.”

According to him, “There is a growing Hausa community in the South and it is important that they know and realise that they have a friend, brother and a leader in the South-south.

“We will work together in the interest of Nigeria. We will grow this country because the country has a great prospect to become one of the greatest countries in the world and we have no other country than Nigeria.”